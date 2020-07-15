Britney Spears’ Mom Files Docs To Be Involved In ‘All Matters’ Of The Singer’s Finances!

Lynne Spears is looking to be more involved in Britney Spears‘ finances.

It’s being reported the 65-year-old filed legal docs in Los Angeles County Court on Monday asking to receive special notice on “all matters” pertaining to her daughter’s SJB Revocable trust, in addition to being included as an “interested person” in any hearings about it.

For those who may not remember, the trust was set up in 2004 by the Toxic songstress in order to protect her assets and money. But in 2008, her name was reportedly removed as a trustee when she was became a conservatee, in which case the court then appointed “temporary successors,” holding a majority of her assets.

Interestingly enough, this new request from her mom comes amid heightened concern over the terms of her conservatorship, especially from fans who are part of the #FreeBritney movement. In Brit’s case, her career, financial negotiations, and assets had been managed by her father and an attorney. However, many fans of the Grammy Award winner believe every aspect of her day-to-day life from having visitors to having children are being controlled.

Most recently, her former photographer Andrew Gallery went viral on TikTok after sharing a letter that the pop artist allegedly wrote years back about her conservatorship and eventual divorce from Kevin Federline. Speaking directly to viewers, the photog — who worked with Britney on her 2008 MTV documentary Britney: For The Record — opened up by sharing (below):

“I’ve been seeing all this stuff about the #FreeBritney movement, and I feel compelled to say something about this now. I used to work with Britney back in 2008, ’09 during her comeback. In that time, we became close friends. We were on tour together, spent every day together for, you know, a while. And in that time, she gave me a letter that she wanted me to read to you guys.”

In part of the “destroyed” handwritten letter, Spears referred to herself in the third person and allegedly wrote:

“What happened to Britney was a year ago and people need to get with the times. As for Kevin saying Britney divorced him, she was forced to by her lawyers because she went to visit him in N.Y. and he wouldn’t see her and the children and her lawyers said if she doesn’t divorce him he’s going to do it himself … No one knows the truth. Her behavior when her children got taken away b/c of her locking herself in the bathroom is understandable considering her friend at the door kept telling her the cops are leaving don’t worry stay in the bathroom. She was lied to and set up. Her children were taken away and she did spin out of control which any mother would in those circumstances.”

Britney continues to largely deny or ignore claims made by #FreeBritney believers, which seems to fuel rumors about her wellbeing and mental state even more.

