Britney Spears’ Lawyers ‘Aren’t Happy’ Her Family Is Spilling Tea On Her Conservatorship!

We weren’t the only ones caught off guard when members of Britney Spears‘ family recently decided to comment on the growing controversy surrounding her conservatorship.

Though the pop singer has been under the legal protective order since 2008, it was only a couple of weeks ago when her brother, Bryan Spears, gave a rare interview addressing the #FreeBritney movement, which fans launched over fears of the star’s well-being. Now, sources close to the situation have revealed that even more family members have promised to come forward and share their perspective on the movement!

Spears’ siblings, including Jamie Lynn Spears, and mother, Lynne Spears, are planning to “give more interviews that would sway public support to end” her conservatorship, per Us Weekly. Unsurprisingly, Brit’s legal team is NOT happy about all of the tea-spilling! One insider noted:

“Britney’s lawyers aren’t happy the family is going public with comments about how she feels about it and hopes for the future of being free.”

Uhh, overprotective much? We’ve heard how strict the conservatorship has been amid rumors that Britney is controlled like a “robot” and “unable to speak for herself.” Does this extend to her family, too?…