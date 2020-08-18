Britney Spears is ‘strongly opposed’ to her father returning as sole conservator: report

On Monday, Spears’ attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, submitted main court files mentioning that the 38-year-old vocalist “is strongly opposed to having [Jamie] return as the conservator of her person,” according to court files gotten by Us Weekly.

BRITNEY SPEARS’ FATHER JAMIE SPEAKS OUT AMID CONSERVATORSHIP DRAMA: ‘I LOVE MY DAUGHTER’

Ingham did not instantly react to Fox News’ ask for remark, nor did agents for Spears or her father’s lawyer and previous co-conservator, Andrew Wallet.

The files specify that the “Toxic” vocalist would choose her care supervisor, Jodi Montgomery, ” continue because function as [she] has actually provided for almost a year” after Jamie stepped down after a bout of health issues.

The filings likewise apparently state that Spears is “strongly opposed” to her 68-year-old father “continuing as sole conservator of her estate,” and she wants “to have a certified business fiduciary selected to serve in this function.”

BRITNEY SPEARS SAYS SHE’S ‘DEMANDING ATTENTION’ IN NEW BIKINI PIC WITH HENNA TATTOOS

Us Weekly reported that the star is not looking for to end the conservatorship, however hopes to make …