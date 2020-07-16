Britney Spears Hopes Mom Lynne Will Help Her Get ‘More Freedom’ With Finances Amid Conservatorship Woes

Lynne Spears to the rescue?

As fans know, Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008, which means her financial and personal decisions have been made at the discretion of a court-appointed conservator. Since dad Jamie Spears stepped down from the role last September, Brit’s longtime care manager Jodi Montgomery took over.

But as we reported, Lynne Spears is ready to take the reins — or at least put a hand on them — as Britney’s mom filed a request with the LA County Court on Monday hoping to receive special notice on “all matters” involving her daughter’s SJB Revocable Trust!

According to an ET source, the pop icon hopes that her momma can help her obtain a bit more independence when it comes to her finances. The insider told the outlet:

“Britney has always struggled with her mental health so Lynne’s concern for Britney is never-ending. She is her mother and hates to see her suffer. Lynne filed for transparency to keep an eye on the finances because she knows Britney has her ups and downs. She has been doing much better; she is in regular therapy and exercising. Lynne sees a huge improvement.”

While Brit may be healthy, however, she could be a lot happier, since the superstar — whose net worth is said to be around 60 million — still can’t spend her money as she pleases.

Though she hopes Lynne’s involvement with the conservatorship will change all that, according to the source, who added:

“Britney trusts Lynne and has asked her mother to be part of her conservatorship. She truly believes that her mother wants to help her have more autonomy when it comes to her money. Britney is aware that how she is doing psychologically seems to directly correlate to her spending habits. She knows right now she might not be ready to be in complete control but she wants more freedom to spend how she pleases.”

The insider noted that Britney wants Lynne to be in charge because “she feels her desires will be taken more seriously,” sharing:

“She trusts her mother. They went through some tough times in their relationship but they are now closer than ever.”

But aside from her finance-related frustrations, the source said the Toxic singer’s living her best life — or at least nothing like the life her concerned fans fear she’s living.

Addressing the ongoing #FreeBritney movement, the source said:

“Britney’s fans are constantly worried. [They] continue to post #FreeBritney #SaveBritney and petition for her to have her life back but the reality is she has a great life and just chooses to be home and private much of the time.”

In May 2020, Britney’s conservatorship was extended until at least the end of summer, but hopefully things will change for the better with Lynne’s involvement.