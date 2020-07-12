Britney Spears Hits Back At Social Media Haters: ‘This Is Me Being Authentic’

Britney Spears is sending a clear message to her haters!!

While the pop queen’s social media posts can be confusing at times, she wants to make one thing perfectly clear: she’s being herself.

Brit shared a quote image from the bible on Friday to her Instagram account, which reads:

“Be on your guard; stand firm in your faith; be courageous; be strong”

Elaborating on that message, she added in the caption:

“I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy ….. this is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others ….. that’s the key to happiness 🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!!!”

In among her more modern posts, the 38-year-old explained her adventures in baking cherry muffins at home, which prompted an answer from Sarah Hyland (below) among other fans who expressed concern for her state of mind:

“You ok Britney?”

The momma of two also answered questions which she says fans have already been asking:

Thoughts on Brit’s IG, y’all?? Do U follow along? Sound OFF (below) and let us know!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram.]