Britney Spears Has Been Quarantining Away From Her Kids & Boyfriend – See Why!

Looks like Britney Spears has been taking quarantine SUPER significantly.

Or no less than, she is now! In April, the famous person visited her household in Kentwood, Louisiana to spend some high quality time and have a good time sister Jamie Lynn Spears’s birthday. The center of a pandemic isn’t precisely the most secure time to journey, however Brit is way from the one celeb to take a vacay in the course of the coronavirus disaster.

Related: Gwen Stefani Shares Rare Pic Of Son Kingston For His Birthday

Thankfully, as reported by E! News, upon her return to L.A. the pop icon needed to “make sure everyone was safe”. So, she determined to self isolate away from sons Sean and Jayden and even boyfriend Sam Asghari. A supply instructed E!:

“Britney quarantined on her own after her trip home to Kentwood. She really missed her family and wanted to see them. She was by herself in L.A. and it made sense to go be with family. She knew when she got back to L.A. she would have to quarantine and it was worth it to her.”

But in accordance with Us Weekly, it wasn’t all Britney’s determination. The outlet revealed that the Toxic singer’s ex Kevin Federline truly “insisted” upon her isolating earlier than seeing the boys. An insider shared:

“Britney had no problem with Kevin’s request and understood why he asked. The boys have been with their dad for most of quarantine.”

Coronavirus has result in every kind of robust choices for everybody, however this actually looks like a case of excellent parenting throughout. Brit apparently remoted for the CDC suggest 14 days, stated E!’s supply:

“[Britney] didn’t see her boys for 2 weeks and she also didn’t see her boyfriend Sam for a while. She wanted to make sure everyone was safe and that there was no risk. She has started to seeing them again now on their regular schedule.”

Related: Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Under Fire For 11-Year-Old’s ‘Very Strict’ Diet

Unfortunately for the popstar, the “regular schedule” is much less time together with her youngsters than she’d like. In 2019, her custody settlement with Federline modified from splitting time between dad and mom 50-50 to 70-30 in favor of the previous backup dancer.

Back in March, Us reported stress within the Spears household as Britney blamed her father Jamie Spears (who has been the singer’s conservator since 2008) for the change. A supply stated:

“Britney hasn’t been spending time with her dad, and very much remains angry that she doesn’t have the boys as much as she did in the past.”

With no finish in sight for the coronavirus disaster, it’s necessary now greater than ever for households to be collectively. Hopefully Brit taking quarantine so significantly might be seen as proof of her nice parenting!