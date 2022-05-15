Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari have announced that the singer had a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the two wrote in a joint Instagram post. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

Spears announced she was pregnant last month.

Britney Spears Opened Up About The Ill Incident

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” the statement said. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

Britney Spears had shared the initial announcement of her pregnancy in April.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, after more than 13 years. Months before the judge terminated the legal arrangement, Spears testified in front of the court to share claims of “conservatorship abuse.” This included her desire to start a family with Asghari, which she said was blocked by her conservators, who she alleged would not allow her to remove her birth control device.

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Spears testified last June. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

Spears currently shares two teenage sons with Kevin Federline, her former backup dancer to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007.