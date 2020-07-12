Britney Spears’ Former Photographer Reveals Heartbreaking Letter She Allegedly Wrote About Conservatorship & Divorce

Britney Spears‘ former photographer Andrew Gallery is going viral on TikTok today after reading to the entire world a letter the pop artist allegedly wrote years back about her conservatorship, and eventual divorce from Kevin Federline.

The letter, which Gallery claims is a copy of the initial that was destroyed by her conservators, was apparently written in the 3rd person perspective and focuses quite a bit on Spears’ personal life throughout that tumultuous amount of time in the late 2000s.

Related: Britney Hits Back At Social Media Haters In New ‘Authentic’ Post!

Speaking directly to Spears’ fans on TikTok, the photog — who caused Britney on her behalf 2008 MTV documentary Britney: For The Record — opened up his reveal by saying (below):

“I’ve been seeing all this stuff about the #FreeBritney movement, and I feel compelled to say something about this now. I used to work with Britney back in 2008, ’09 during her comeback. In that time, we became close friends. We were on tour together, spent every day together for, you know, a while. And in that time, she gave me a letter that she wanted me to read to you guys.”

Hmmm…

From there, in a number of TikTok videos, Gallery reads off area of the allegedly “destroyed” handwritten letter, of which that he claims that he made a copy before it was destroyed.

In part of the letter, Spears describes herself in the third person and allegedly writes

“What happened to Britney was a year ago and people need to get with the times. As for Kevin saying Britney divorced him, she was forced to by her lawyers because she went to visit him in N.Y. and he wouldn’t see her and the children and her lawyers said if she doesn’t divorce him he’s going to do it himself … No one knows the truth. Her behavior when her children got taken away b/c of her locking herself in the bathroom is understandable considering her friend at the door kept telling her the cops are leaving don’t worry stay in the bathroom. She was lied to and set up. Her children were taken away and she did spin out of control which any mother would in those circumstances.”

Interesting, indeed!

You can see more through the series of videos made by Gallery in the clips embedded (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

What do U make of the claims and allegations produced in the purported letter? What of it being released so late, so many years after it could’ve altered the course of the conservatorship?

So much to wonder about here… share your ideas down in the comments (below)…