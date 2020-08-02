Britney Spears’ father Jamie speaks out amid conservatorship drama: ‘I love my daughter’

Spears’ father, Jamie, supposedly acted as the conservator up until September of 2019 prior to passing off tasks to the vocalist’s care supervisor, JodiMontgomery He resumed his tasks as the conservator in late January of this year.

Now, Jamie has actually spoken with Page Six about the conservatorship and dealt with the #FreeBritney motion, which he called “a joke.”

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” stated the pop star’sfather “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

Additionally, he closed down reports that he’s been taking from Spears’ estate.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” Jamie stated. “How the hell would I steal something?”

While Spears’ fans have actually shown lots of enthusiasms, the vocalist’s daddy stated that a few of them …