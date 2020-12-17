Are you looking for haircut inspiration? If so, then you just got lucky!

Britney Spears just got herself a brand-new haircut. The style of her new hair is different from anything she has had in her life. The artist took over the social media platform, Instagram, to share her new look. Spears shared a picture of herself in her new hair that was also accompanied by a cute caption of a few lines.

Britney Spears’ Life Update

The 39-year-old superstar Britney Spears went for the layered-bob look. This is something she has never tried before. Usually, she has a typical-Britney-Spears signature look. That is wavy over-the-shoulder length. The color of which happens to be blonde.

The Toxic-singer has tried other different styles that have stood out though. Her experimented hairstyles include wavy curtain bangs and blunt bob. However, it looks like her newest trial is going to be the biggest hit. However, Britney Spears did not mention the person behind the idea of the layered-bob. But she did carry out showcasing the style of face-framing over Instagram.

The brand-new look of the superstar was posted a day after the statement of Jamie Spears, her father’s legal update. There is a legal battle that is going on between the father and his daughter. The 68-year-old man spilled a detail about this on the 14th of December, that was this Tuesday. He said that he had been on good terms with Britney until August 2020. Things have not been the same since then because Britney’s attorney filed for the official removal of Jamie as his daughter’s conservator.

After this statement, Jamie spoke of his love for his daughter. He said that irrespective of everything, he will always have a love for his daughter. The father also cleared out that he will never stop protecting his family from the ones who try to hurt them.