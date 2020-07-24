Britney Spears Dusts Off Troll Who Talked About Her ‘Obvious Mental Illness’

Britney Spears has no time at all for the giants!

The pop super star utilized her newest mystical Instagram post to relatively clap back at a hater who took goal at her frame of mind.

Related: Britney’s Brother Bryan Gives Rare Interview Addressing Her Conservatorship

It started when Jamie Lynn Spears shared a wholehearted post motivating fans to be more delicate when it pertained to going over celebs’ mental health problems. Apparently, one user didn’t get the message and composed:

“How about your siblings [sic] APPARENT mental disorder? Why do not you speak on that?”

The 29- year-old didn’t remain quiet. She responded to the user:

“You have no right to assume anything about my sister… I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters… She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”

Amen!

While Jamie’s reaction sufficed to beat the troll, Brit chose to include one subtle, last blow in her own words. Alongside a lively picture of a female, the Grammy winner shared a message about the power of kids’s minds.

Related: Britney Didn’ t Appear In Court Due To ‘Technical Difficulties’ & & Fans Are Calling B.S.

She composed:

“A lot of people underestimate children… I used to teach kids dance every weekend … it was one of my most passionate joys !!!!! No mind equals higher consciousness …. that means a lot of adults think children are less educated …. yet they are the ones that only use their hearts and instincts!!!!”

The clap back came towards the bottom of the prolonged caption, where Brit composed:

“This is a picture I’d like to share of a girl only using her heart and by doing so it gives only light … I mean IT’S OBVIOUS how beautiful it is to pay NO MIND”

Ha! Wow, gorgeous kind on the shade,Brit Just gorgeous.

The super star concluded her post by motivating fans to pay “no mind to stress” due to the fact that it “makes you look better,” including:

“carrying the responsibility of always worrying ages you … in other words … use your heart over your head !!!!”

Hmmm …

Is it simply us or does this post function as a description regarding why she’s been so peaceful about the #FreeBritney motion and her conservatorship drama? Is she informing her fans to stop stressing over her? Is she stating that individuals ignore her like they do kids? And when did she have the time to teach a kids’ dance class “every weekend”?!

So lots of concerns, Perezcious readers! What do U believe? Read her complete post (listed below) and sound off in the remarks!