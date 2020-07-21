Britney Spears Ditches Her Full ‘Glam’ In New Selfie – But Here’s Why Fans Are So Worried!!

Britney Spears continues to debut new changes, and it has her fans seriously worried something sinister is going on behind closed doors.

On Monday, the Toxic singer posted a fresh selfie (above, inset) to her Instagram account, this time boasting her “no makeup” look after years of “spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless.” It’s a side of Brit we rarely get to see!

Noting herself how it’s a huge departure, Spears wrote in the caption:

“Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go …. I mean …. a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless …. I think a natural look is the way to go …. it makes you look waaaay younger and so much better 🌸✨💋 !!!! Pssss YES …. I know I’m wearing mascara in this 😉 !!!!”

While Demi Lovato gave the makeup-free photo her stamp of approval, commenting, “Beautiful 💗,” the pic seemed to only fan the flames of her fans’ #FreeBritney movement! Followers flooded the comments section of the 38-year-old’s post, with some noting comments were even being deleted for speculating about what is going on:

“Comments r being deleted”

When asked by another IG user about what they previously shared that was removed, the follower replied:

“my comments abt her shirt being same in multiple pics.”

Another account echoed the issue, sharing:

“Wow, my last 3 comments deleted. It’s to take our attention away from the mystery and to comment bravo, good makeup. Whats wrong with you ppl”

Meanwhile, others seemed to think Britney was signaling for help with her mascara:

“She says ‘YES’ as though she’s answering her fans. She also writes that she’s wearing mascara – which is a nod to a previous photo of when the word ‘cry; was written in her eyelashes. I definitely think there is a hidden meaning here & she’s trying to tell us something! Rooting for you Britney 💜” “This looks like from the same day as the pic with call 911 in her lashes doesnt it??”

You can see the photo they’re referencing (below):

What is interesting is that Spears’ natural look comes just two months after she decided to cut her own hair to create bangs, saying at the time:

“I know I need bangs !!!!! Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger ?!?! I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday… It was such a big deal to expose my forehead… Only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing… I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling. I went home and said, ‘maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead’ !!!! I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous !!!! I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool… and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since !!!! People choose different ways to protect themselves …. when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected … almost like I’m in 3rd grade again !!!”

Does this sound like a cry for help to you?? Sound OFF with what you think is going on with Miz Spears in the comments (below)!

