Britney Spears Didn’t Appear In Court Due To ‘Technical Difficulties’ – But #FreeBritney Fans Are Calling BS!

Britney Spears’ court date was a total bust for #FreeBritney supporters.

As fans surely know, the pop icon was set to appear in front of a judge on Wednesday via video chat alongside her parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears to discuss her conservatorship case.

But according to The Blast, the Toxic singer was nowhere to be seen on the digital stream because Brit was apparently having “technical difficulties” and couldn’t connect — even though her parents had no trouble connecting with the courtroom!

The outlet published court docs confirming that Brit did not make it to the hearing. The LA County Court’s report stated:

“The following parties are present for the aforementioned proceeding: Samuel Ingham, Attorney; Jodi Montgomery, Nominee; James Spears, Petitioner; Lynne Spears, Interested Party; Lauriann Wright. Attorney for Petitioner; Geraldine Wyle Attorney; Jeryll Cohen, Attorney; Yasha Bronshteyn, Attorney; Gladstone N. Jones; Otis King”

As you can see, Britney was not one of them. Naturally, the many fans who gathered outside of the Los Angeles County Court chanting “Free Britney” were not pleased. But apparently some of these followers had the scoop on what was going on inside the courtroom. A Twitter update from a Britney fan account showed fans on-site saying that the Princess of Pop was “trying to connect (to the video call) but was having technical difficulties.”

Fans who claim to have been inside the courthouse are speaking out about what they saw. Apparently 8 people were in the room laughing with each other, Britney’s mom Lynne was visibly frustrated, and Britney wasn’t able to connect. END THE CONSERVATORSHIP #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Iy95vwNKkf — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) July 22, 2020

But others believe something more nefarious was stopping the songstress from appearing. Another person who was interviewed outside the court said the “connection problems” were caused by “people hacking into the system; into the video call,” adding:

“The judge had to call some technical people in and fix the issue… [they] finally got it fixed, [but] by that time were waiting for CPS to show up.”

When CPS arrived, however, the judge allegedly said it was “too late” and decided to reschedule the hearing for Wednesday, August 19. Meanwhile, fans on Twitter noticed Britney’s Instagram account shared a post around the same time she had failed to connect to the courtroom’s call:

Britney Spears has just posted a new photo on instagram whilst not being able to connect to her court hearing about her conservatorship. Sounds strange? #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/k1Ul0Xr3f5 — TEAM SPEARS (@britneybible) July 22, 2020

Hmmm….

So, this hearing — which was called to examine Britney’s finances, mental health, and personal life — was definitely a big loss. Especially since Jamie’s request that his daughter’s case be locked from public view was granted.

The docs state:

“The Motion – Seal filed on March 12, 2020 by James P. Spears is granted… The Court grants the motion to seal the transcript, conditionally seal the Status Report filed pending a further motion, and the motion to clear and close the courtroom… James Spears is ordered to prepare the Order After Hearing.”

Wow…

