Britney Spears Debuts Full-Body Henna & Sends A Cheeky Message About ‘Demanding Attention’

Britney Spears just debuted another brand new look!

On Monday, the Gimme More songstress debuted full-body white henna on her Instagram, showing some major skin in her snake print bikini. That pic was accompanied by a second where she is more covered up and not sporting any ink.

Brit wrote:

“So I got carried away with henna !!!! I think I’m going for a bohemian look in the second picture …. not sure what my hands on my hips are about 😂😜🤣!!!”

She finished off her caption with a cheeky message:

“I guess I’m demanding attention 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!”

Inneresting choice of words… Many fervent #FreeBritney supporters claim Spears’ social media posts are a cry for help or are sending signals that she is being held against her will, so she could be alluding to that? Meanwhile, another huge claim in the movement is that she does not have access to her own Instagram account, and someone is posting these photos for her.

Comments on the two images would indicate that these fans still believe something isn’t adding up:

“you can totally tell that she didn’t write this caption🙄🙄” “Wtf have they done to you?!! Its clear someone else is taking these pictures and the plain background is not lost on us…its VERY obvious they dont want to give any evidence of where you actually are being held at this point” “We want you to know we care about you And you matter to us” “You have our attention Britney! We see you! We hear you!” “Looks like both photos were not taken on the same day. One photo she is wearing nail polish, the other she isn’t. Plus she is more red in the first photo. I think her watch reads 11:00… wouldn’t the henna hurt” “What signs she wanna give us⁉️”

Also on Monday, the momma of two uploaded a video (see it HERE) of herself walking in and out of the frame while Don’t Rush by Young T & Bugsey plays, which she described as “SO COOL.” In a third post yesterday, she shared a selfie of herself in a white shirt with some henna visible, though most of it appears to have faded away leading us to believe her photo (above) is older.

Take a look (below):

Britney has previously said that her posts are “authentic,” but it has done little to ease the feelings many of her fans have.

