Britney Spears’ Dad Speaks Out About Her Conservatorship and the #FreeBritney Movement

Britney Spears‘ dad isn’t holding back his ideas.

Jamie Spears opened about his child’s conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement in an honest interview with The Post on Saturday, August 1. According to the publication, the pop star’s dad explained the call to #FreeBritney as “a joke.”

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he informed the publication. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

Jamie likewise resolved claims that he has actually been taking cash from his child’s estate. “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something,” he stated.

In regards to the “Stronger” vocalist’s enthusiastic fanbase, Jamie discussed that some have actually taken things too far.

“People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans. I love my daughter,” he revealed, with the outlet noting he got psychological.