Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Speaks Out On Her Conservatorship & Calls #FreeBritney Movement ‘A Joke’

Britney Spears‘ daddy is speaking up about the growing debate surrounding her conservatorship and total wellness.

As the #FreeBritney social networks movement continues to get assistance online, Jamie Spears informed Page Six in a brand-new interview that he believes the “aggressiveness” of the pop icon’s fans is entirely misdirected and additional attended to the concept that he’s unjustly keeping his child under psychological and monetary control.

Calling the social networks protest “a joke,” the 68- year-old argued:

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue. It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

He continued revealing his assistance for the Toxic vocalist, including:

“I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

Millions of Britney’s fans do not appear to concur! Keeping a close eye on the starlet’s social networks accounts, they have actually just recently declared to discover ideas that she’s covertly being held versus her will. Jamie knocked those efforts and stated that some advocates are taking things way too far: