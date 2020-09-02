Britney Spears Claps Back At Fans Over Recycled Photo Conspiracy Theory

Britney Spears is doing her finest to speak straight to her fans!

As messages revealing issue of her health and wellbeing continue to flood the vocalist’s Instagram posts daily, the 38-year-old is clapping back after being implicated of “posting the same pics,” which has actually led lots of to think that she is not in control of her own social networks profile.

She attended to the debate on Tuesday, composing on the platform:

“……. and to the peeps who think I’m posting the same pics …… well you know us girls …… it’s the same top and same hair but if you look at the details it’s a completely different picture !!!!!”

Along with publishing a trio of the very same image with various filters, she completed her caption with this:

“Psss first pic is the original ….. no retouches !!!!!!”

See on your own!

However, fans do not appear to be purchasing what Brit’s selling! Take a take a look at some leading remarks (listed below), much of which asserted that somebody besides the songstress took control of her IG page: