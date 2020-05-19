Britney Spears Calls Herself An ‘Ugly Duckling’ With ‘Bad Teeth’ While Revealing Childhood Insecurities

It ends up also the Princess of Pop has actually really felt the discomfort of debilitating insecurities at one factor.

In a brand-new Instagram article shared on Monday, Britney Spears obtained genuine with her fans regarding her childhood maturing in Louisiana, revealing she seemed like an “ugly duckling” with “bad teeth” prior to ending up being a global super star.

The 38- year-old published a selfie with her hair drew back in a braid as well as brand-new bangs front as well as facility as she started discussing her challenging background with the hairdo:

“I know I need bangs 😜😜 !!!!! Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger ?!?! I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday…”

The Toxic songstress proceeded:

“It was such a big deal to expose my forehead… Only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing… I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling.”

Brit stated she met a modeling firm that established she “wasn’t pretty enough” so she chose to switch over up her appearance as well as attempt once again:

“I went home and said, ‘maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead’ !!!! I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous 🤣 !!!! I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool… and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since !!!!”

And years later on, having bangs still works as a type of defense for the celebrity when she’s really feeling reduced:

“People choose different ways to protect themselves …. when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected … almost like I’m in 3rd grade again ⭐️💖🌸 !!!”

It’s relatable, yet likewise actually depressing to listen to Brit mention herself in this manner. She constantly was as well as permanently will certainly be a beaming celebrity in our eyes! Not just was she greatly effective from the moment she tipped on the popular song scene, however Spears’ famous individual design options were likewise imitated by girls all over at one factor! And her smile was stunning, also!

Here’s us attempting to identify where all those blemishes were as we fawned over her via the late ’90 s, early 2000 s, as well as past:

Seriously, though! While we do not intend to minimize her sensations, we believe she’s being wayyy also difficult on herself. While she has actually gotten objection in the last few years for her precious hefty black eye liner, hallmark blonde locks, as well as in some cases worrying look on social media sites, Brit still looks fantastic.

Fans concurred as well as swamped her article with encouraging remarks, with some writing (listed below):

“Britney you don’t need to worry about looking young, you’re perfect” “GORGEOUS WITH AND WITHOUT BANGS.” “You’re beautiful naturally. Embrace it.” “You know you are Britney Spears right?” “Girl you’re stunning, the prettiest woman alive, like hello? You’re BRITNEY SPEARS!”

Preach!

As we pointed out, celebrities are similar to us as well as they battle with insecurities, also. We hope Britney understands she’s stunning as ever before, bangs or otherwise!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Britney Spears/Instagram]