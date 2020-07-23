Britney Spears’ Brother Bryan Gives Rare Interview Addressing Her Conservatorship – But Is He Team #FreeBritney?

Britney Spears’ brother is speaking out about the growing controversy surrounding her conservatorship.

Bryan Spears did a rare interview on the Thursday episode of the As Not Seen on TV podcast and addressed the #FreeBritney movement, which fans launched over fears for the pop icon’s well-being.

While Brit’s brother told host Drew Plotkin the conservatorship had been a “great thing” for the family up until the campaign started last year, he admitted the Toxic singer has “always wanted to get out of” it.

The 43-year-old explained:

“It’s very frustrating to have. Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.”

We can only imagine!

Bryan noted that he and his famous sister “speak constantly,” but he doesn’t fully understand the #FreeBritney movement because he doesn’t actively use social media.

He explained:

“I am aware that [fans] feel like maybe she’s being confined or held against her will in some capacity, but I can’t really speak for them… [the conservatorship has] been a great thing for our family, to this point, and [we] keep hoping for the best.”

It doesn’t sound like he’s on board with a big change here, despite knowing how upsetting it is to Brit… but why would that be? What does he mean by saying it’s “been a great thing for our family”?

Well, what’s usually the answer when it comes to someone worth millions of dollars?

See, earlier this month Brit’s former photographer Andrew Gallery went viral after going public with a letter supposedly written by Britney herself around 2009, complaining the conservatorship would go on “as long as the people are getting paid.” The letter (which has not been verified to be clear) specifically mentions her brother getting “a 2 million apartment” from the deal. Hmm…

Bryan’s comments come a day after #FreeBritney supporters rallied outside the LA courtroom where a routine hearing was held virtually to examine Britney’s finances, mental health, and personal life. Although the superstar’s parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, were both present on the digital stream, Britney didn’t show up due to technical issues.

However, fans believe something else was stopping the songstress from appearing. One of the people who was interviewed outside the court said the “connection problems” were caused by “people hacking into the system; into the video call,” adding:

“The judge had to call some technical people in and fix the issue… [they] finally got it fixed, [but] by that time were waiting for CPS to show up.”

When CPS arrived, the judge allegedly said it was “too late” and decided to reschedule the hearing for Wednesday, August 19. Meanwhile, the Louisiana native’s conservatorship was extended until at least August 22 — and Jamie’s request that his daughter’s case be locked from public view was granted.

Here’s the full convo:

