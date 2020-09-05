Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari leaps to her defense after commenter calls her posts ‘scary’

Britney Spears’ live-in boyfriend Sam Asghari jumped to her defense today after an Instagram commenter slammed her account.

Writer Kelly Oxford talked about Britney’s page: ‘This account lastly got too frightening for me,’ triggering a reply from Sam, who remains in his 20s.

The dreamboat composed: ‘what’s so frightening about being the greatest super star worldwide being herself (genuine, amusing, simple) without caring what others believe …’

Side by side: Britney Spears’ live-in boyfriend Sam Asghari jumped to her defense today after an Instagram commenter slammed her account

He included: ‘we require more individuals like her and less Karen’s. likewise Instagram installed this button that you can strike to unfollow about ten years ago …’

Britney’s fans screen-grabbed the exchange and published it to social networks where it did the rounds this Friday.

Sam’s Instagram defense went viral a day after Britney doubled down on her defend more control of her conservatorship and has actually apparently tossed her assistance behind the Free Britney motion.

The 38-year-old’s lawyer submitted court files on her behalf in an effort to reveal sealed parts of her legal case and specified that the Free Britney motion was not ‘a conspiracy theory or a joke’, TMZ reported onThursday

‘We require more individuals like her’: Britney’s fans screen-grabbed the exchange and published it to social networks where it did the rounds this Friday

The viral motion is popular amongst Britney’s fans who think …