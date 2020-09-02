Britney Spears asks for trust company to take over conservatorship: report

After the conservatorship was extended last month, it was revealed that the 38-year-old pop star’s sister Jamie Lynn had reportedly asked for Spears’ trust to be relocated, as she is the trustee.

BRITNEY SPEARS’ SISTER JAMIE LYNN REVEALED AS SINGER’S TRUSTEE: REPORT

Now, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Spears has nominated a trust company to take over as her conservator.

The musician reportedly suggested such a solution when she stated that she was “strongly opposed” to her father resuming his duties as her sole conservator.

The “Toxic” singer has asked that Bessemer Trust Company, N.A. take over her estate, according to the company.

BRITNEY SPEARS SAYS SHE USES HEALING CRYSTALS FOR ‘GUIDANCE’ AND ‘CONFIDENCE’ AMID CONSERVATORSHIP EXTENSION

The documents describe the conservatorship as “voluntary,” but that Spears now “wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate under Probate Code section 1810.”