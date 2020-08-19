Britney Spears asks court to remove dad’s control over personal life

Britney Spears has asked a court not to return her father Jamie to a role that gave him control over many aspects of her life and career.

Jamie Spears has been his daughter’s legal conservator for 12 years, due to concerns around her mental health.

He temporarily stepped aside from the role overseeing her personal affairs in 2019, citing his own health problems.

Some of Spears’ fans believe she was forced into the arrangement, and have been running a #FreeBritney campaign.

What has Britney now said?



Jamie Spears has been Britney’s conservator since 2008





“Britney is strongly opposed to James’ return as conservator of her person,” according to a court document filed to the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles.

It explained that the singer was in favour of the role, which she said “rescued her from a collapse,…