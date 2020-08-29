British World War II hero with tin legs shot down 22 German planes

Clue: World War II fighter ace who as soon as had his prosthetic legs taken by a young Richard Branson

“I can always remember this very strong two-armed man dragging himself across the lawn after me to grab me and grab his legs back,” Branson stated in the podcast. “(He was) somebody that all of us young people after the war looked up to and respected, and was a great hero of mine.”

Bader had his legs cut off after a flying mishap in late 1931. Already an RAF aerobatics pilot, he crashed his Bristol Bulldog biplane while carrying out a low-flying stunt, supposedly on attempt from a coworker.

Because of his injuries, his best leg was cut off nearly right away, and the left a couple of days later on, according to the RAF Museum site.

His log book, composed that day, December 14, 1931, explained the crash with 2 terse expressions, “Crashed slow-rolling near ground. Bad show.” He was 21 years of ages.

Though he nearly passed away in the days after the crash, the young pilot’s strength and determination were quickly on display screen.

He requested for and was quickly fitted with a set of syntheticlegs