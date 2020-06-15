British woman hatches ducks from Waitrose eggs – Armenian News

A woman has hatched three ducklings called Beep, Peep and Meep from eggs she bought in Waitrose.

Charli Lello, 29, from Hertfordshire, put the Clarence Court eggs in a incubator being an experiment to pass the full time after being furloughed.

She said the ducklings would live “a very happy life” with her pet chickens.

A Waitrose spokesman said fertilised eggs were safe to eat and “entirely indistinguishable” from normal eggs, unless incubated, according to BBC News.

Ms Lello, who normally works as an assistant manager in a shop, got the theory after seeing a video on Facebook of some body hatching quail eggs from a supermarket.

“While I was in Waitrose, I saw the duck eggs and thought maybe they would are well. I was so excited in order for them to hatch but I still had in the rear of my mind that these are supermarket eggs.

“They have been collected, bashed around on a delivery truck, then rattled around on a trolley onto a shelf, picked up and put down by who knows how many people, so they still might not go all the way.”