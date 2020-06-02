British Vogue honours frontline workers on cover of July issue

British Vogue is honouring workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic in its latest issue, that includes three key workers on the cover.

Titled “The New Front Line”, the journal‘s July issue stars three women on its cover: Narguis Horsford, a train driver on the London Overground; Rachel Millar, a 24-year-old community midwife in east London; and Anisa Omar, a 21-year-old supermarket worker in King’s Cross.

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of the publication, stated he may “think of no more appropriate trio of women to represent the millions of people in the UK who, at the height of the pandemic, in the face of dangers large and small, put on their uniforms and work clothes and went to help people”.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines





They have been captured by photographer Jamie Hawkesworth as half of a 20-page portfolio for the journal and spoke to British Vogue about their distinctive experiences working all through the pandemic.

“I don’t feel anxious about going to work,” stated Ms Horsford, who has been working as a prepare driver on the London Overground for 5 years.

Read extra

Ms Horsford stated she “felt such a sense of pride” when someday a passenger at Barking thanked her for her work.

“I am no hero, but I’m proud of being a train driver and the essential role we are playing during the coronavirus crisis. Our services are vitally important to keep London moving throughout these unprecedented times and maintaining safety, to ensure our key workers can get to where they need to be to provide the services that are required.”

Ms Millar, a neighborhood midwife, stated “one of the hardest moments” for her was when her bike was stolen, expressing the “importance” of having the ability to cycle in east London for a midwife, “especially when we’re desperately trying to avoid public transport”.

“Having to carry on working for the rest of the week, maintain good morale, and be that reassuring voice to worried parents was made slightly more difficult,” she acknowledged.

The midwife recalled how a pal raised £500 for her inside an area of a number of hours, with an area firm donating a model new electrical bike in response to a tweet.

“It’s just one example of the community support and kindness that I’ve seen over the past few months, and what initially drew me to work in Homerton Hospital and the surrounding area,” she stated.

“To say that I’m proud of my work family and my wider community’s response to the pandemic, is an understatement.”

Ms Millar added her hope that “after the 8pm clapping fades”, the NHS “won’t be forgotten”.

“To resume to ‘normal’ would be a step in the wrong direction.”

Ms Omar defined to British Vogue how previous to the pandemic, members of the general public “would look at us as service assistants”.

“We’re there to show them where the eggs are or if they want to complain about something. But now they’re a lot more understanding,” she stated.

“They understand that we’re here all the time, and they don’t have to leave their houses. People are a lot nicer, they’re warmer.”

Ms Omar described being a key employee as “nice”, remarking that her job “was not something that was that big of a deal before”.

“But now it’s like we’re important,” she acknowledged. “We have to be here, regardless of what’s happening in the world. It’s more than just a job now.”​

When conceiving the concept of “The New Front Line” issue, Enninful stated he was “cognisant that the doctors, nurses and carers in the NHS were making huge sacrifices for the country in the midst of this devastating pandemic”.

“But I was also thinking about all the other people out there – the bus and Tube drivers, the postman who delivered my letters, the people I saw stacking shelves in my local supermarket – who were putting their lives on the line for us, every day,” the editor stated.

Enninful wrote that there was a “shift” in who the inhabitants “look up to and admire”, and these people “need to be celebrated”.

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/30 Staff react exterior Salford Royal Hospital in Manchester throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS employees and key workers who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak PA 2/30 Staff inside Camberwell bus depot in London, throughout a minute’s silence PA 3/30 NHS employees on the Mater hospital in Belfast, throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS employees and key workers who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak. PA 4/30 Shoppers observe a minute’s silence in Tescos in Shoreham Getty 5/30 Firefighters exterior Godstone hearth station PA 6/30 Salford Royal Hospital Getty 7/30 Salford Royal Hospital PA 8/30 Hospital workers participate in a protest calling on the British authorities to supply PPE throughout Britain for all workers in care, the NHS and different important public companies after a nationwide minute’s silence at University College Hospital in London AP 9/30 A faculty kids’s poster hanging exterior Glenfield Hospital throughout a minute’s silence Getty 10/30 A person holds a placard that reads “People’s health before profit” exterior St Thomas hospital Getty 11/30 Staff members applaud exterior the Royal Derby Hospital, following a minute’s silence PA 12/30 Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill, Prime minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, stand inside 10 Downing Street, London, to watch a minutes silence in tribute to the NHS employees and key workers who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak PA 13/30 University College Hospital, London Hospital workers maintain placards with the names of their colleagues who’ve died from coronavirus as they participate in a protest calling on the British authorities to supply PPE AP 14/30 Staff at Waterloo Station in London, stand to watch a minute’s silence, to pay tribute to NHS and key workers who’ve died with coronavirus AP 15/30 Medical employees on the Louisa Jordan hospital stand throughout a UK vast minutes silence to commemorate the important thing workers who’ve died with coronavirus in Glasgow Getty 16/30 London An NHS employee observes a minute’s silence at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Reuters 17/30 Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London AFP by way of Getty 18/30 Belfast, Northern Ireland NHS employees observe a minutes silence at Mater Infirmorum Hospital Reuters 19/30 Plymouth NHS workers maintain a minute’s silence exterior the primary entrance of Derriford Hospital Getty 20/30 NHS Frimley Park Hospital employees on the A&E division observe a minute’s silence Getty 21/30 Mater Infirmorum Hospital People applaud after a minutes silence in honour of key workers Reuters 22/30 Waterloo Station, London AP 23/30 Wreaths laid exterior Sheffield city corridor PA 24/30 A bunch of commerce unionists and supporters standing exterior Sheffield city corridor PA 25/30 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stands exterior St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh to watch a minute’s silence in tribute to the NHS employees and key workers who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak PA 26/30 Staff stand exterior the Royal Derby Hospital, throughout a minutes silence PA 27/30 London Police officers observe a minutes silence at Guy’s Hospital Reuters 28/30 A girl standing exterior Sheffield city corridor PA 29/30 Royal Derby Hospital PA 30/30 Leicester, NHS workers throughout a minute’s silence exterior Glenfield Hospital Getty

1/30 Staff react exterior Salford Royal Hospital in Manchester throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS employees and key workers who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak PA 2/30 Staff inside Camberwell bus depot in London, throughout a minute’s silence PA 3/30 NHS employees on the Mater hospital in Belfast, throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS employees and key workers who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak. PA 4/30 Shoppers observe a minute’s silence in Tescos in Shoreham Getty

5/30 Firefighters exterior Godstone hearth station PA 6/30 Salford Royal Hospital Getty 7/30 Salford Royal Hospital PA 8/30 Hospital workers participate in a protest calling on the British authorities to supply PPE throughout Britain for all workers in care, the NHS and different important public companies after a nationwide minute’s silence at University College Hospital in London AP

9/30 A faculty kids’s poster hanging exterior Glenfield Hospital throughout a minute’s silence Getty 10/30 A person holds a placard that reads “People’s health before profit” exterior St Thomas hospital Getty 11/30 Staff members applaud exterior the Royal Derby Hospital, following a minute’s silence PA 12/30 Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill, Prime minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, stand inside 10 Downing Street, London, to watch a minutes silence in tribute to the NHS employees and key workers who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak PA

13/30 University College Hospital, London Hospital workers maintain placards with the names of their colleagues who’ve died from coronavirus as they participate in a protest calling on the British authorities to supply PPE AP 14/30 Staff at Waterloo Station in London, stand to watch a minute’s silence, to pay tribute to NHS and key workers who’ve died with coronavirus AP 15/30 Medical employees on the Louisa Jordan hospital stand throughout a UK vast minutes silence to commemorate the important thing workers who’ve died with coronavirus in Glasgow Getty 16/30 London An NHS employee observes a minute’s silence at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Reuters

17/30 Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London AFP by way of Getty 18/30 Belfast, Northern Ireland NHS employees observe a minutes silence at Mater Infirmorum Hospital Reuters 19/30 Plymouth NHS workers maintain a minute’s silence exterior the primary entrance of Derriford Hospital Getty 20/30 NHS Frimley Park Hospital employees on the A&E division observe a minute’s silence Getty

21/30 Mater Infirmorum Hospital People applaud after a minutes silence in honour of key workers Reuters 22/30 Waterloo Station, London AP 23/30 Wreaths laid exterior Sheffield city corridor PA 24/30 A bunch of commerce unionists and supporters standing exterior Sheffield city corridor PA

25/30 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stands exterior St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh to watch a minute’s silence in tribute to the NHS employees and key workers who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak PA 26/30 Staff stand exterior the Royal Derby Hospital, throughout a minutes silence PA 27/30 London Police officers observe a minutes silence at Guy’s Hospital Reuters 28/30 A girl standing exterior Sheffield city corridor PA

29/30 Royal Derby Hospital PA 30/30 Leicester, NHS workers throughout a minute’s silence exterior Glenfield Hospital Getty

“They were always heroes, doing their jobs to keep this country on its feet – but they are also normal people,” he acknowledged.

“There is such a beauty in normality, but it’s taken an international crisis for us to see it.”

Read the full feature in the July issue of British Vogue, obtainable by way of digital obtain and on newsstands Friday fifth June.