British Vogue honours frontline workers on cover of July issue

British Vogue is honouring workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic in its latest issue, that includes three key workers on the cover.
Titled “The New Front Line”, the journal‘s July issue stars three women on its cover: Narguis Horsford, a train driver on the London Overground; Rachel Millar, a 24-year-old community midwife in east London; and Anisa Omar, a 21-year-old supermarket worker in King’s Cross.
Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of the publication, stated he may “think of no more appropriate trio of women to represent the millions of people in the UK who, at the height of the pandemic, in the face of dangers large and small, put on their uniforms and work clothes and went to help people”.
They have been captured by photographer Jamie Hawkesworth as half of a 20-page portfolio for the journal and spoke to British Vogue about their distinctive experiences working all through the pandemic.
“I don’t feel anxious about going to work,” stated Ms Horsford, who has been working as a prepare driver on the London Overground for 5 years.
Ms Horsford stated she “felt such a sense of pride” when someday a passenger at Barking thanked her for her work.
“I am no hero, but I’m proud of being a train driver and the essential role we are playing during the coronavirus crisis. Our services are vitally important to keep London moving throughout these unprecedented times and maintaining safety, to ensure our key workers can get to where they need to be to provide the services that are required.”
Ms Millar, a neighborhood midwife, stated “one of the hardest moments” for her was when her bike was stolen, expressing the “importance” of having the ability to cycle in east London for a midwife, “especially when we’re desperately trying to avoid public transport”.
“Having to carry on working for the rest of the week, maintain good morale, and be that reassuring voice to worried parents was made slightly more difficult,” she acknowledged.
The midwife recalled how a pal raised £500 for her inside an area of a number of hours, with an area firm donating a model new electrical bike in response to a tweet.
“It’s just one example of the community support and kindness that I’ve seen over the past few months, and what initially drew me to work in Homerton Hospital and the surrounding area,” she stated.
“To say that I’m proud of my work family and my wider community’s response to the pandemic, is an understatement.”
Ms Millar added her hope that “after the 8pm clapping fades”, the NHS “won’t be forgotten”.
“To resume to ‘normal’ would be a step in the wrong direction.”
Ms Omar defined to British Vogue how previous to the pandemic, members of the general public “would look at us as service assistants”.
“We’re there to show them where the eggs are or if they want to complain about something. But now they’re a lot more understanding,” she stated.
“They understand that we’re here all the time, and they don’t have to leave their houses. People are a lot nicer, they’re warmer.”
Ms Omar described being a key employee as “nice”, remarking that her job “was not something that was that big of a deal before”.
“But now it’s like we’re important,” she acknowledged. “We have to be here, regardless of what’s happening in the world. It’s more than just a job now.”
When conceiving the concept of “The New Front Line” issue, Enninful stated he was “cognisant that the doctors, nurses and carers in the NHS were making huge sacrifices for the country in the midst of this devastating pandemic”.
“But I was also thinking about all the other people out there – the bus and Tube drivers, the postman who delivered my letters, the people I saw stacking shelves in my local supermarket – who were putting their lives on the line for us, every day,” the editor stated.
Enninful wrote that there was a “shift” in who the inhabitants “look up to and admire”, and these people “need to be celebrated”.
“They were always heroes, doing their jobs to keep this country on its feet – but they are also normal people,” he acknowledged.
“There is such a beauty in normality, but it’s taken an international crisis for us to see it.”