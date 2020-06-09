British universities fall in rankings

British universities have slipped down the global league table, with three in four falling in the final year.

Experts blamed ‘consistent decreases’ in teaching capacity and the impact of the universities’ research’.

Oxford remains the top rated British institution but has fallen from fourth to fifth place in the QS World University Rankings.

Cambridge remains in seventh position, with Imperial College London in eighth – up one place from this past year. Meanwhile, University College London is 10th – a new drop regarding two locations.

Of the top 10 UK universities, four have got dropped in rank. Overall, 63 in the 84 British universities in the global desk have decreased.

The data has been collected prior to the pandemic and fears that will UK universities could fall further in the rankings next year because social isolating rules – which will fluctuate worldwide – alter training.

Researchers stated the fall in rankings by British universities has been driven simply by increased college student numbers which may have not already been matched simply by ‘sufficient’ goes up in personnel levels.

As an outcome, students ‘will struggle to receive personalised attention from faculty’.

The rankings, posted by agency QS Quacquarelli Symonds, level the world’s top just one,000 universities.

The positions depend on data which include staff-to-student percentages and amounts of international college students.

These are combined with views regarding academics plus employers. The league desk published right now shows rankings for the yr ahead.

A QS spokesman stated: ‘A record 541,240 students were accepted on to UK undergraduate courses in 2019 – ensuring that each of these students receives a personalised educational experience requires generous investment in teaching.’

Of the 84 UK organizations in typically the table, 67 have seen their particular faculty/student proportion score decrease over the last yr.

The UK nevertheless retains 18 institutions in the global leading 100 – unchanged considering that 2017. The US rules the top in the rankings along with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) from number one.

n Universities must explain to students typically the extent that courses is going to be ‘delivered online’ in 2020/21 plus whether this can impact costs, the Office for Students has cautioned.