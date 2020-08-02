British trade minister to meet top U.S. officials next week, USTR says By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Members of Britain’s cabinet meet at Downing Street in London



2/2

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – British Trade Minister Liz Truss will meet top U.S. officials in Washington in coming days to examine development on reaching a complimentary trade contract in between the 2 nations, a spokesperson for the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office stated onSaturday

Truss is arranged to meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday and Tuesday, his workplace stated, validating a Financial Times report.

After leaving the European Union in January, Britain is eager to stand alone and has actually begun a series of trade settlements with other nations. A handle the United States is viewed as a concern.

Truss has actually formerly stated there was no schedule set for Britain’s trade talks with the United States, including that British arbitrators had actually made “very good progress” in spite of performing talks through video conference due to the coronavirus break out.

“We’re not going to rush into a deal and there is no deadline. We will be tough in pressing our interests,” Truss informed a parliamentary committee in June.

The British embassy in Washington did not react to ask for talk about Saturday.

The FEET reported late in July …