British trade minister pledges to fight ‘unfair’ U.S. tariffs





(Reuters) – British Trade Secretary Liz Truss promised to fight U.S tariffs on Scotch whisky, calling them “unacceptable and unfair” in an op-ed in the Telegraph onSunday

“I will fight to consign these unfair tariffs to the bin of history”, she composed (https:// while implicating the European Union of stopping working to safeguard British and Scottish interests.

The U.S. federal government stated recently it would preserve 15% tariffs on Airbus (PA:-RRB- airplane and 25% tariffs on other European items as part of a long-running trade conflict, although it held back including some additional tariffs as it had actually threatened.

Britain had actually stated it would step up needs for the United States to drop tariffs on items such as single malt Scotch whisky after the market cautioned a choice by Washington to maintain the levy was putting its future at danger.

“U.S. tariffs on Scotch whisky are unacceptable and unfair. I cannot be clearer about that,” Truss composed. “Whisky-making is one of our great industries and a jewel in our national crown.”

Truss stated she would consult with her U.S. equivalent, Robert Lighthizer, in the coming weeks, as round 4 of U.S. settlements start, where she will deal with the existing tariffs on single malt Scotch and a host of other items.

