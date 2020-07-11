British tourists ‘are left sleeping on beaches’ in Europe after paying for locked down hotel rooms

British tourists are experiencing to sleep on beaches in Europe after paying for rooms in hotels abroad which can be still closed due to coronavirus lockdown.

Consumer watchdog Which? reported the findings and said that the travel agency Loveholidays has been the primary offender, in line with the Times newspaper.

One tourist, who tripped for a rest in the Spanish sun, arrived together with his partner and 10-year-old son, only to realize that the hotel was closed. The family were forced to seek out and pay for new accommodation.

Some Britons are resorting to sleeping on the beach, while others have returned home.

Pictured: The Hotel Pantheon in Rome closed as a result of coronavirus pandemic on 24 June. Tourists have been arriving to their holiday destinations and then find that hotels are still closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Paul Davis, 48, from Lincolnshire, booked a holiday in Salou on the Costa Daurada in Spain on the 1 July to reach just three days later on 4 July.

The trip, which cost over £1,500, was booked the afternoon the Foreign Office relaxed its international travel advice, allowing Britons to have a hard-earned break in sunlight.

On arrival, the 4R Regina Gran hotel was shuttered and Mr Davis was left without other option than to book a brand new room. Eventually, he surely could transfer to a hotel run by Loveholidays, but he lost his £250 deposit for cancelling the 2nd resort.

‘When we pulled up I thought we must have the wrong hotel: it was all shut and hadn’t been opened for a good while,’ that he told the Times. ‘It’s disgusting. We were luckily enough to have the money to stay elsewhere but all people probably aren’t in that position.’

The original hotel was still available to book yesterday through Loveholidays.

A passenger wearing a protective face mask, carries her luggage as she gets off an Eurostar train at Amsterdam Central Station, on July 9, 2020

According to Which?, many complaints of rooms for sale at locked down hotels involve Loveholidays, but that there were others.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel magazine, told the Times: ‘It is beyond belief that holidaymakers have already been left in a position where they have either had to fork out a huge selection of pounds for alternative accommodation or risk being left with nowhere to sleep.’

A Loveholidays spokeswoman said: ‘We are aware of several instances where clients have arrived at hotels that are closed and our in-resort emergency assistance team are working with those customers to find them suitable alternative accommodation.’

She insisted that in some cases the hotel had not informed the agent of its closure, adding: ‘We apologise for any inconvenience or distress this might have caused our clients. We will of course refund the cost of his hotel booking.’