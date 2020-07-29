British tennis star Jodie Burrage is back in the limelight after years of injury woes | Tennis News

(********************** ).(*********************** ).(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )(***************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )on seeing her Leicester Tigers’ sweetheart Ben White: “I really enjoy it because I’m a competitive person anyway and I like watching a lot of sport. I’m really proud of him”







Jodie Burrage wishes to show she deserved her ‘increasing star’ tag when she was 17

She was hyped as the increasing star of British tennis at the age of 17 however then followed a huge selection of injuries which might have ended her profession. It’s taken 4 long years of effort, devotion and a little assistance from her rugby-playing sweetheart for Jodie Burrage to begin understanding her dreams.

Burrage may just be 21, however she withstood a challenging last couple of years where she wasn’t even sure whether she would ever play expert tennis once again.

Three ankle surgical treatments later on, and Burrage is beginning to understand her capacity as she follows in Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart’s steps by being part of the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) Pro Scholarship Programme.

Burrage taped the greatest win of her profession at the Battle of the Brits Team Tennis competition in Roehampton by beating British No 1 Johanna Konta in straight sets prior to partnering with her idol Andy Murray in doubles the next day. Life does not get far better.

“In the last six months to a year, I’ve really tried to focus on the physical and mental aspects and being able to see my fitness coach has really helped me in the matches that I’ve played. Like the mental side of it as well, I’ve been using one of the guys at the LTA since lockdown and it’s been really, really helpful. I’m seeing the work that we’ve done pay off in matches,” stated Burrage, who was speaking through Zoom, having actually simply ended up training for another day.

Jodie has actually made great development in current years and is deserving of her put on the Pro Scholarship Programme, which supplies a variety of assistance for our finest establishing gamers throughout the early phases of their professional professions. She is one of a number of excellent young gamers presently on the PSP and at the earlier phases of our gamer path who, in addition to our assistance, will ideally have the ability to advance into the top 100 and beyond. Iain Bates, LTA head of females’s tennis

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months for world No 289 Burrage, who played 19 matches in 17 days throughout the Progress Tour Women’s Championships.

“Looking back on that, I can’t really believe that I got through that without a real injury, having obviously struggled with them before,” she stated. “I’ve really enjoyed those three weeks, having had the last four or five months out due to COVID.”

3: 12 Burrage discusses investing lockdown with her Leicester Tigers scrum-half sweetheart Ben White Burrage discusses investing lockdown with her Leicester Tigers scrum-half sweetheart Ben White

Burrage associates her exceptional kind to investing quality time in Cornwall with her Leicester Tigers scrum-half sweetheart Ben White throughout lockdown.

She informs me the story of how they fulfilled. She liked an image of Ben on Instagram and they quickly got talking. A couple of weeks later on, White suffered a concussion throughout a match so he was required to check out an expert inLondon It was an appropriate minute for their very first date. “Looking back on it now, he was still concussed at the time… so, I kind of feel a bit bad about that,” chuckled Burrage.

The couple have actually been dating for over a year now, with 10 weeks of that time invested together down in Cornwall throughout lockdown. An experience Burrage confesses was “weird”.

“I’ve actually seen him a lot in the last four or five months,” Burrage stated. “It certainly assists that he’s in a sporting background too, so he understands what it resembles. I believe if he wasn’t in that sporting background, he would not comprehend what it resembles to have your sport removed from you and not having the ability to contend, so he was actually helpful.

“He was also going through the same thing (injury) in that time period as well, so we kind of bounced off one another and helped each other through those months. He’s a really driven, positive and supportive guy. I sometimes get down on myself so it’s really good to have him there and have him be really positive for me.”

So what about costs lockdown with Ben? “It was actually really nice to have that time with him. There was no arguments which was good – I was very surprised at that. We spent the time working really hard in terms of training and it just worked really well, to be honest.”

He must be the man for you then? “We’ll see, we’ll see,” smiled Burrage.

The British No 7 has actually seen White play a couple of times up at Welford Road and she is eagerly anticipating seeing him in action when limitations are relieved in arenas.

“I love watching him, although it’s quite scary at the same time because in that profession, the boys are getting hit and knocked around 24/7. I really enjoy it because I’m a competitive person anyway and I like watching a lot of sport. I’m really proud of him.”

White has actually likewise made an impression on the rugby-mad Burrage household, although Jodie confessed being somewhat “scared” about presenting him to daddy, Chris.

“He gets on with my family like a house on fire so it’s absolutely fine.”

Burrage is now set on enhancing her present ranking of 289, with the sole focus of finishing a complete season.

“One of my biggest goals was to have a full year injury free in professional tennis. COVID has kind of stopped that now but I think that makes a big difference to where I would be at the end of the year,” statedBurrage “I absolutely wish to enter into the top 200 by the end of 2021, that would be my objective.

“I’d like to make it into the top 100, however I truthfully believe it will take a couple of years to arrive. I wish to begin taking a fracture at the WTA competitions, which is where I wish to be.”

Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to download now on – iPhone & iPad and Android