British soldier is found dead after suffering ‘non-battle’ injury while off duty in Estonia 

A British soldier has died from a ‘non-battle’ injury while off-duty in Estonia.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the death of fusilier Sam Brownridge in a statement on Tuesday.

Brownridge was found dead during his deployment on Operation Cabrit on July 5. It is unclear what injury he was suffering from.

‘It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence must announce the death of a soldier from The First Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers,’ the statement read.

‘Fusilier Sam Brownridge died of a non-battle injury while deployed on Operation Cabrit in Estonia on Sunday 05 July 2020.

‘Our thoughts are with his relatives and buddies at this tragic time.’

Brownridge was among 1,000 soldiers involved in the united kingdom Armed Forces’ operational deployment to Estonia, which is element of a wider NATO operation known as the Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP).

The EFP has seen the deployment of ‘combat-ready’ soldiers to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland on a rotation basis.

The First Battalion Royal Regiment of Fusiliers is based in Tidworth in Wiltshire.

The soldier’s next of kin have been informed of his death.