British soldier arrested for protesting in uniform against Yemen war

A serving British soldier was arrested by the Royal Military Police on Monday after protesting in uniform against Britain’s assistance for Saudi Arabia in the Yemen war. Yemen- born Lance Corporal Ahmed Al-Babati was shot in Whitehall outside the Ministry of Defence prior to being removed by 3 military authorities officers.

Al-Babati signed up with the British Army in 2017. He explained the British federal government as having “blood on its hands” with profitable arms sales toSaudi Arabia According to a report in the Telegraph, he belongs to the Royal Signals and promised to blow a whistle every 10 minutes to represent how typically a kid is stated to be eliminated in the dispute.

“Yemen is facing the worst humanitarian crisis… due to years of war,” the soldier described. “This proxy war is led by Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is responsible for multiple air strikes, killing innocents, targeting hospitals and breaking international law.”

