British satellites are ‘inherently vulnerable’ to attack, former space chief warns

UK satellites are ‘inherently vulnerable’ to attack, Britain’s former space chief cautioned last night.

Sir Chris Deverell required a legally-binding multilateral treaty on space weapons.

His remarks followed Britain and America criticised Russia for introducing a missile-like projectile from among itssatellites

Speaking about the launch, General Deverell, who was head of UK Joint Forces Command till in 2015, stated: ‘Space is a global common good, vital to mankind’ s future.

‘The weaponisation of space is bad news for everybody other than arms producers.

‘Russia is not alone in establishing this sort of ability: any country with a space launch ability and a satellite market might do also.

‘Large things at set positions in space are naturally susceptible to attack.

‘The UK should unilaterally commit to non-interference with space-based systems and seek a legally-binding multilateral treaty.’

Moscow fired the weapon from its Cosmos 2543 satellite recently.

Yesterday it dismissed the concept that it checked a weapon in space and stated Washington was preparing to release weapons in orbit.