British rapper Solo 45 sentenced to 24 years in prison for raping four women

Anokye was implicated of violent acts such as waterboarding, questioning, attacking and raping his victims. He declared that it was all part of consensual function play. However, a jury at Bristol Crown Court in southwest England convicted him in March of all however one charge versus him.

Sentencing him on Thursday, judge William Hart stated Anokye had “no empathy” for the women he abused.

Detective Superintendent Lisa Simpson of Avon and Somerset Police stated Anokye’s offenses were “some of the most violent sexual behavior” the force had actually seen.

“We cannot begin to understand what each individual victim has gone through,” she stated.

Anokye, 33, was signed to Island Records and became part of the grime cumulative Boy Better Know.

The judge stated none of the other members of Boy Better Know “knew of your dark side and they are in no way tainted by your misdeeds which were carried out in a wholly private and hidden way.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.