British pop star Dua Lipa sparks controversy with tweet linked to extreme Albanian nationalists

British pop star Dua Lipa has sparked controversy with a tweet linked to extreme Albanian nationalists.

Lipa, 24, posted an image of a map which shows the nations of Albania and Kosovo, as well as slices of neighbouring countries, on a red flag emblazoned with Albania’s eagle emblem.

The London-born musician has Albanian heritage and spent a period of her childhood in Kosovo.

The banner, which advocates Albanian expansionism across the Balkans, was flown during a 2014 football match between Serbia and Albania, sparking a mass brawl.

The tweet was accompanied with the word ‘autochthonous’, which means the original inhabitants of a country, opposed to settlers.

It suggests that Kosovar-Albanians are indigenous to the region, a claim that is refuted by Serbs.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, becoming Europe’s youngest country, over a decade after NATO’s bombing of Yugoslavia.

Albanian nationalists claim they settled the country before the Serbs, so to them, Kosovo is a country of ethnic Albanians.

According to the BBC, fans and critics accused Lipa of advocating Albanian expansionism, which involves creating a Greater Albania, to be home to all indigenous Albanians.

Serbia and Russia do not recognise Kosovo, but most other countries do.

The controversial tweet came shortly after social media users began to circulate a petition calling for Apple maps to include Kosovo as a singular entity.

A day earlier, Lipa shared a similar story on her Instagram, which read: ‘Why Kosovo is not & will never be Serbia’, while demanding that Apple put Kosovo and Palestine on their maps.

The MailOnline has contacted Dua Lipa’s representatives for comment.