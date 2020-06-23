Police have called on Amazon to remove an ‘offensive’ t-shirt featuring a ‘Blue lives murder’ logo from sale on its site.

The Police Federation, which represents rank and file British officers, branded the shirt ‘deeply offensive’ as it shows an officer with an elevated baton, appearing to attack a member of the public.

Costing £17.95, the garment will come in blue and shows a white silhouette of an officer in a US uniform striking at a couple of outstretched arms.

But the Federation says it’s been contacted by ‘disgusted colleagues’ and demanded the removal of the number of clothing because the graphic suggests police brutality.

Chairman John Apter wrote to Amazon’s managing director Doug Gurr, calling for him to take immediate action on the shirts being advertised on the website by the Black History Afrocentric Company.

On Twitter the Federation said the immediate stopping of the sale of the ‘disgusting’ t-shirts is backed by Home Secretary, Priti Patel.

John Apter, national chair of the Police Federation, said: ‘In recent weeks we now have rightly praised my colleagues for their outstanding bravery and courage and for saving lives. I was therefore disgusted to see these products for sale on an Amazon platform.

‘These items are deeply offensive, not only to police officers but to many members of the general public.

‘I have raised this matter directly with the Home Secretary and she is as appalled because the entire police family is approximately these products.

‘On behalf of the 120,000 police officers we represent I’ve written directly to the Managing Director of Amazon calling on the organization to stop the sale of the t-shirts on the platform.

‘The ball is now firmly in Amazon’s court and I am asking the company to do the best thing and remove them from sale immediately.’

More than 32,000 people have signed a petition asking Amazon to remove the ‘offensive’ clothing, which many say is fuelling a ‘larger divide.’

Among those to complain was serving police officer Carl Blower, who has been working with Greater Manchester police for 18 years.

He took to the retailer’s Facebook page saying: ‘I am appalled and disgusted that Amazon would sell and associate themselves to T-shirts with Blue Lives Murder slogans.

‘You are adding to the cause of what exactly is wrong with the world today. Please ban all these services and products.’

Facebook users Lesley Michel also posted an image of the shirt and said: ‘Shame on you Amazon! #Bluelivesmatter’.

Lawrence Hemmings added: ‘Disgusting, I will no more use Amazon.’

And Kate John said: ‘Still live to buy, how dare you.’

Speaking today, 50-year-old Mr Blower said: ‘We as officers work hard to build bridges and trust with our communities, especially in those communities that are largely ethnic.

‘What continued in America with George Floyd was wrong and the officer will be punished, but tarring all officers with the exact same brush is wrong and risks the ones that risk their lives daily so the public can be safe.

‘It’s not just black lives matter. All lives matter.

‘The world moved crazy.

‘Wearing T-shirts with blue lives murder is wrong and disrespectful towards those officers who work hard in the community.’

Police in the usa and Britain faced accusations of brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd as a result of cops in Minneapolis last month that sparked mass protests all over the world.

The Police Federation was create in the UK in 1919 because officers were banned from joining a trade union and campaigns for the conditions of its nearly 120,000 members.

MailOnline has contacted Amazon for comment.