British PM reiterates opposition to Israel annexation plans – Middle East Monitor

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday reiterated his country’s opposition to Israel’s plans to annex nearly 30 per cent of the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

This came during a telephone call with Palestinian Authority President, Mahmoud Abbas.

During the call, the British prime minister also affirmed his country’s support for achieving peace based on the two-state solution, stressing the importance of reviving the peace process.

Meanwhile, Abbas praised Britain’s support for achieving peace on the basis of international legitimacy and opposition to the annexation plans which violate international legitimacy.

Abbas also explained that if Tel Aviv abandoned its annexation plans, the Palestinians are willing to resume negotiations under the auspices of the Quartet and with the participation of other countries.

Earlier this month, Johnson published an opinion piece in the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper in which he opposed the Israeli plans.

“I profoundly hope that annexation does not go ahead,” he wrote. “If it does, the UK will not recognise any changes to the 1967 lines, except those agreed between both parties.”