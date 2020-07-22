British parents win battle to name son Lucifer after registrar tried to ban it saying the boy ‘wouldn’t succeed in life’ – Armenian News

Parents who wanted to call their son Lucifer, another name for the devil, were told he ‘wouldn’t succeed in life,’ if they gave him that name.

Dan and Mandy Sheldon visited their local register office in Chesterfield, Derbyshire last week to name their four-month-old son.

But a registrar tried to bar them from using the name, which is banned in New Zealand, the Daily Mail reports.

Dan, 37, a plant hire company boss told The Sun: “She told us he would never be able to get a job, and that teachers wouldn’t want to teach him.

“I tried to explain that we are not religious people, and Lucifer in Greek means ‘light-bringer’ and ‘morning’ but she wouldn’t listen.”

Dan and his wife Mandy said they surprised to get any grief over the name, which first appeared as the name for the devil in the King James Bible in 1611.”

In 2013 New Zealand released a list of banned names that included Lucifer, Christ and Messiah.