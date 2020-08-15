British pair’s killers pardoned by Thai king

Two guys sentenced to death for eliminating 2 British backpackers in 2014 have actually been pardoned by Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn.
The bodies of David Miller, 24, from Jersey, and Hannah Witheridge, 23, from Norfolk, were discovered on a beach on the Thai island of Koh Tao 6 years earlier.
Burmese nationals Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo were founded guilty in a Thai court and sentenced to death in December 2015.
Lin and Phyo will serve life sentences rather following a royal decree.
Lin and Phyo (likewise called Win Zaw Htun) were sentenced to death for the murder of Mr Miller and the murder and rape of Ms …