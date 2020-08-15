British pair’s killers pardoned by Thai king



Hannah Witheridge and David Miller’s bodies were discovered on a beach in Koh Tao in September 2014





Two guys sentenced to death for eliminating 2 British backpackers in 2014 have actually been pardoned by Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn.

The bodies of David Miller, 24, from Jersey, and Hannah Witheridge, 23, from Norfolk, were discovered on a beach on the Thai island of Koh Tao 6 years earlier.

Burmese nationals Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo were founded guilty in a Thai court and sentenced to death in December 2015.

Lin and Phyo will serve life sentences rather following a royal decree.



Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo were founded guilty of the murders in a Thai court and sentenced to death





