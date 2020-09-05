British newspapers distribution hit by Extinction Rebellion blockade By Reuters

©Reuters Extinction Rebellion presentation in London



LONDON (Reuters) – The distribution of numerous British newspapers was interrupted on Saturday after Extinction Rebellion environment modification activists blockaded printing presses utilized by Rupert Murdoch’s News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun.

The group stated late on Friday that almost 80 individuals had actually obstructed roadways resulting in 2 printworks, at Broxbourne in Hertfordshire, north east of London, and at Knowsley, nearLiverpool The demonstrations continued through to Saturday.

Hertfordshire authorities stated they had actually made 13 arrests.

The Murdoch- owned Newsprinters works likewise print the Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph and theFinancial Times

Extinction Rebellion stated it took the action to highlight what it considers the newspapers’ failure to properly report on environment modification.

A Newsprinters spokesperson stated the interruption suggested printing needed to be moved to other websites.

“We apologise sincerely to any readers of The Sun, The Times, the Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times who may be unable to buy their usual newspaper this morning due to late deliveries,” she stated.

“This attack on all of the totally free press affected numerous employees setting about their tasks. Overnight print employees, …