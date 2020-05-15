British negotiator gives EU two-week deadline to drop ‘ideological’ stance | Politics

Britain’s chief negotiator within the talks over the longer term relationship with the EU has warned Michel Barnier that he should drop his “ideological approach” inside the subsequent fortnight, as the most recent spherical of talks led to stalemate.

The feedback from David Frost got here as each side provided a dismal prognosis for the negotiations on commerce, safety and fisheries, with little signal of the groups discovering frequent floor.

Frost stated there had been “very little progress” within the newest discussions between the 2 sides, including that he discovered it “hard to understand why the EU insists on an ideological approach which makes it more difficult to reach a mutually beneficial agreement”.

A UK supply described the talks as tetchy at instances, with simply six weeks to go earlier than a legally binding deadline by which a call should be made on extending the transition interval past 2020.

The British authorities has beforehand stated it might be pressured to refocus its consideration away from the negotiations and in direction of getting ready the nation for a no-deal consequence if important progress has not been made by 1 July.

In his assertion on the finish of the most recent spherical of video-conference negotiations, Frost stated: “We very a lot want a change in EU strategy for the following spherical starting on 1 June.

“In order to facilitate these discussions, we intend to make public all of the UK draft authorized texts throughout subsequent week in order that the EU’s member states and observers can see our strategy intimately.

“The UK will continue to work hard to find an agreement, for as long as there is a constructive process in being, and continues to believe that this is possible.”

Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator since July 2016, advised reporters in a digital press convention that the spherical of talks had been “very disappointing”, including that he was not optimistic in regards to the consequence.

A key flashpoint stays the British insistence that it’ll not tie itself to frequent so-called degree enjoying circumstances on environmental, social and labour requirements.

Barnier accused the UK of attempting to decide and select elements of the EU single market, dismissing the federal government’s claims that it’s looking for a typical free-trade settlement.

“Every time we meet they say they would be happy to have a Canada-style agreement, but at the same time … they ask for far more from us than is available under the Canadian model,” Barnier stated, citing the UK’s need for “virtually full freedom of movement” for brief visits, upkeep of “existing arrangements” on electrical energy interconnection, in addition to “broad and widespread” recognition {of professional} {qualifications} to allow British legal professionals, accountants and auditors to work within the EU.

“We are not going to bargain away our European values to the benefit of the British economy,” Barnier stated. “Economic and trading fair play is not for sale. It is not ‘a nice to have’, it is ‘a must have’.”

The former French minister additionally rejected Michael Gove’s latest suggestion, which sources stated had been repeated through the newest spherical of talks, that the UK might settle for some tariffs as “the price” of avoiding European requirements.

“Even if we are to get rid of 98%, 99% of tariffs and not 100% that we are proposing … we will require the same strong guarantees of a level playing field.” He additionally warned that such an in depth and “very sensitive negotiation” would take years and an extension of the transition interval.

Despite the downbeat tone, Barnier stated the 2 sides have been “not at the point of failure” and hinted compromise is likely to be attainable on the tortuous challenge of fishing rights over the 100 species straddling British and EU waters.

While the EU needs to keep the established order, the UK needs an enormous enhance in its fishing catches from British waters. “We should be able to move away from these two respective very maximalist positions in order to work on all sorts of parameters between these two maximalist positions,” Barnier stated, including that the dialogue was “perhaps the only positive outcome from this week”.

But a senior UK supply stated the extent enjoying discipline calls for have been a purple line and there might be no “halfway house” on the difficulty as it will lead to EU legal guidelines being “imposed” on the UK.

There is now a working assumption on the UK facet that it’ll take a summit between Boris Johnson and the fee president, Ursula von der Leyen, in mid-June to break the deadlock.

In an additional signal of the extra aggressive strategy of the UK below Johnson’s premiership, British negotiators additionally accused the European fee of obstructing progress on companies, the place they stated discussions had been transferring sooner than in different areas.

Barnier denied accusations of such techniques as “spin”, reiterating that the EU wished all areas of the talks to progress on the identical time. “Parallelism is a condition for progress,” he stated. “It is not a tactic.”

The UK Institute of Directors stated it was “worrying to hear how far apart things are, given how little road there is left”, with its head of Europe and commerce coverage, Allie Renison, warning of the “much bigger consequences for business on both sides of the channel” if talks fail.