The MotoGP at Silverstone had been due to happen on August 28-30

The British MotoGP scheduled to be held at Silverstone in August has been cancelled.

In an announcement, Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle mentioned: “Despite months of work behind the scenes to try and make this event happen, logistical restrictions under the current situation, combined with a shortened and rearranged MotoGP calendar, has caused the cancellation of the event.”

More to comply with.