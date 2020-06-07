British mother tells how her 23-year-old son died begging police ‘I can’t breathe’ in the UK

A British mother has instructed how her 23-year-old son died gasping “I can’t breathe” as he was held down by 11 police officers in the UK ten years in the past.

Olaseni Lewis, an IT scholar, had his arms shackled with two units of handcuffs and his legs held in two units of restraints when he was sectioned at Bethlem Royal Hospital in Beckenham, south London.

When his physique went limp officers merely walked away, believing he was faking it.

But his mind had been starved of oxygen. He was positioned on life assist, however died just a few days later.

Seni is amongst greater than 180 folks from Black, Asian and Minority ethnic (BAME) communities who’ve died following contact with police since 1990.

The revelation comes as the loss of life of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparks protests throughout the US and in the UK.

Seni’s mother Aji instructed The Sunday Mirror: ‘They held him over 45 minutes till he went limp. Then, as a substitute of treating him as a medical emergency, they merely walked away. They believed he was faking it.

‘They left our son on the ground of a locked room, all however lifeless. We wrestle to grasp he died just because police and medical employees failed in their obligation to deal with him as a human being.

‘I can’t watch the George Floyd video, as a result of he’s saying the similar factor as Seni mentioned: “I can’t breathe”.’

An inquest undertaken seven years later concluded ‘extreme pressure’ was used on Seni that was ‘disproportionate and unreasonable.’

But a gross misconduct listening to held behind closed doorways by the metropolitan police concluded that none of the six officers breached requirements {of professional} behaviour in relation to the loss of life.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) discovered that six of the 11 officers ought to face a misconduct listening to over the loss of life in their second investigation.

Deborah Coles, director of charity INQUEST, mentioned the consequence was ‘bitter’ for Seni’s household.

‘Seni was brutalised, uncared for and failed and but nobody particular person at a person or senior administration stage has been held to account,’ she mentioned.

‘After a seven-year wait, it is a bitter consequence for Seni’s household. We are a lesser society for a system that fails to carry to account police motion main to those preventable deaths from our neighborhood.’

Theresa May, as house secretary, met the Lewis household in 2015 to debate the case.

She wrote in a letter to them: ‘It is clearly unsatisfactory that households ought to should go to court docket to quash an IPCC report in order to safe a second investigation into the loss of life of a cherished one.’

Six officers finally confronted an inquiry, however none confronted a felony probe. (Pictured: Bethlem Royal Hospital)

The household additionally campaigned for a legislation which might require that any use of pressure on sufferers is recorded, that employees are higher skilled and that each psychological well being unit ought to should publish a coverage on the use of pressure.

It turned legislation in 2018 as the Mental Health Units (Use of Force) Act following a vote in parliament.

The loss of life of George Floyd has sparked largely peaceable protests in central London.

However, ten officers have been injured and a policewoman has been hospitalised after her horse bolted.

Footage reveals flares and a Boris bike being hurled at officers trying to police the road motion.

In response to the chaos Priti Patel final night time mentioned violence in direction of police at protests was ‘fully unacceptable’ and gave officers her ‘full assist in tackling disorderly behaviour’.