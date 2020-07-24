British Masters: Renato Paratore stays one ahead of Justin Harding | Golf News





Renato Paratore holds a one- shot lead at the Betfred British Masters

Renato Paratore continued his bogey-free start to the week to maintain a one- shot lead heading into the last round of the Betfred BritishMasters

.

The Italian birdied his last hole to liquidate a five-under 66 for the 2nd day performing at Close House, taking him to 16 under and a shot clear of closest opposition Justin Harding.

Rasmus Hojgaard sits 2 strokes back in 3rd ahead of Dale Whitnell, who carded a third-round 68 together with Paratore in the last group, with Sam Horsfield delving into a share of 5th after shooting 3 eagles in a round-of- the-day 61.

Horsfield heads into the last round 4 strokes off the speed

Horsfield was 9 strokes back at the midway phase however rose up the leaderboard after publishing 2 birdies and 2 eagles in a four-hole stretch around the turn, prior to getting a chance at the 16 th and holing a monster-eagle at the par-five next.

The Englishman – who carded a ’59 round’ throughout golf’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown – then made par at the last to set the clubhouse lead prior to Paratore had actually teed off, with Ashley Chesters later on joining him on 12 under.

Horsfield combined 3 eagles and 5 birdies with an only bogey in his 3rd round

Paratore followed an early birdie at the 2nd with back-to-back gains from the 6th to reach the turn in 32, as Harding – playing in the group ahead – counteracted a bogey at the 2nd with 3 birdies in a five-hole stretch.

Hojgaard began his back 9 with succeeding birdies and Harding made a ten-foot eagle at the par-five tenth to momentarily make it a three-way at the top, just for Paratore to roll in an eight-footer at the par-three 12 th and recover his benefit.

Hojgaard won previously in the season at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Harding returned together with Paratore by getting a chance at the driveable par-four 13 th and Hojgaard likewise got to 15 under after a two-putt birdie at the 17 th, just for the Dane to close his five-under 66 with a final-hole bogey.

Missed birdie chances over the closing 2 holes saw Harding remain at 15 under, with Paratore holing a 12- foot birdie at the last to edge back ahead and relocation one action better to a 2nd European Tour title.

Whitnell (right) is playing his novice season on the European Tour

Robert Rock is 5 strokes back in seventh area, while Jack Senior moved into connected-11 th after making a hole-in-one at the par-three 14 th on his method to a eight-under 63.

Eddie Pepperell beings in a share of 14 th on 8 under after a 2nd 69 in as lots of days, while competition host Lee Westwood – the highest-ranked gamer in the field – deals with another early start after a level-par 70 left him 67 th of the 70 gamers who made it.

