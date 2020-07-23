British Masters: Renato Paratore leads as Lee Westwood just makes cut | Golf News



















An appearance back at the very best of the action from the 2nd round of the Betfred British Masters at Close House in Northumberland

Renato Paratore holds a one-shot lead at the midway phase of the Betfred British Masters, as tournament-host Lee Westwood fought to make thecut

Italian Paratore continued his bogey-free start to the week with a five-under 66 at Close House, taking him to 11 under and a shot clear of Dale Whitnell and Justin Walters.

Englishman Whitnell eagled his penultimate hole to publish a second-round 65 and get to 10 under, with South African Harding moving together with him late in the afternoon after closing a round-of-the-day 63.

Justin Harding made 8 birdies on his method to the most affordable round of the week up until now

Overnight- leader David Law is 2 strokes back in a share of 4th that consists of fellow Scot Calum Hill, England’s Ashley Chesters and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard, while Westwood snuck into the last 2 days on the cut mark following a level-par 71.

“It felt really good today,” statedParatore “I played really solid, especially the short game. I saved some shots when I needed it, so I’m very happy with my game.”

Renato Paratore is chasing after a very first European Tour triumph given that the 2017 Nordea Masters

Paratore followed an opening-hole birdie by getting chance ats the seventh and 10 th, both par-fives, prior to making a birdie-two at the 14 th and including a tap-in birdie at the 17 th to set the clubhouse target.

Harding threatened the straight-out lead after birdieing 4 of his very first 5 holes and including others at the seventh and ninth to kip down 29, prior to ending a run of pars with back-to-back gains from the 16 th.

Whitnell had the opportunity to sign up with Paratore however left his birdie effort at the last except the target, with the top 25 gamers heading into the 3rd round within 5 strokes of the lead.

Dale Whitnell is playing his very first complete season on the European Tour

Eddie Pepperell remains in the group on 6 under and connected for 13 th after a second-round 69, with previous world No 1 Westwood 10 shots back on one under after fighting back from dropping 3 shots over his very first 3 holes.

Former United States Open champ Michael Campbell missed out on the cut regardless of rolling back the years with an opening-round 68, as the 51- year-old had a hard time to a nine-over 80 on Friday early morning.

