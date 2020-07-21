British Masters: Lee Westwood has faith in field adhering to strict Covid guidelines | Golf News





Lee Westwood is tournament host at Close House this week

Lee Westwood has paid tribute to the European Tour for their “military-style” health and safety arrangements for this week’s Betfred British Masters.

Strict guidelines are in place at Close House for a meeting hosted by Westwood for the second time in 3 years, and Westwood is certain that most players, caddies, tournament staff and media will adhere to the regulations put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Strict health and safety measures are in place at Close House

Players have been subjected to “thorough testing procedures”, and Westwood has applauded the measures introduced and the reaction from the field to significantly decrease the risk of causing a spike in Covid-19 cases in the region.

“We’ve taken all precautions,” said Westwood. “The last a couple of weeks in Austria have been quite successful in terms of individuals testing positive, I don’t believe anybody did. The final thing we want is to make the situation worse and be the reason for more cases.

“We have this Golf for Good initiative where we’re giving straight back to the communities we play in, we do not want to be making that worse by starting a corona spike in these communities. So it’s up to us to be cautious and, from what I’ve witnessed, individuals are sticking to it by the letter.

3:39 Nick Dougherty has a closer consider the European Tour’s health and safety protocols ahead of the reunite to tournament golf at the Betfred British Masters Nick Dougherty takes a better look at the European Tour’s protection protocols in front of the return to tournament playing golf at the Betfred British Masters

“I was pleasantly surprised about the particular system the European Tour have create. We just about all got examined before all of us travelled to events, as soon as at the occasion the testing process has already been very comprehensive. Everyone upon site that has undergone it can have only found that impressive. It’s military style, practically.

“They seem to have considered everything. All the queuing up, various numbers to put into the device, getting examined every day whether or not you have signs and symptoms and things such as that. They just appear to become covering every thing and will be certainly not in the moment in the day wherever it doesn’t seem like your health will be checked or perhaps somebody has got a watch on you.

“I think that’s a good thing right now. If you look back over the last five, six months and the way the public have been treated, I think it’s not been clear enough, the rules have not been plain and simple. There have been too many grey areas, so that is what the European Tour is trying to eradicate with their protocols and testing.”

Westwood could have his fiancee, Helen, in the bag once again

Westwood also was adamant it was a simple decision to commit to his internet hosting duties with this week’s occasion rather than journey to the particular United States to withstand two weeks regarding quarantine and after that prepare for the particular WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational and the subsequent week’s very first major from the year – the PGA Championship in TPC Harding Park.

The past world No 1 likewise admitted he could be still unsure on whether or not he will enjoy at the US ALL Open in September, together with Westwood cementing his spot in the two events subsequent his exceptional victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship back in January.

“Nobody wants to miss majors or World Golf Championships, but it wasn’t that hard of a decision,” Westwood added. “I had manufactured a commitment to Close House, Betfred plus the European Tour to web host this week whenever I create a commitment, I try and adhere by it anywhere I can.

Westwood does not repent missing 2 big forthcoming events in the US

“I contemplate all this, individuals have got to make selections and employ their own good sense. I just consider the United States and I listen to California has returned in lockdown, so it does not really inspire myself to proceed to San Francisco in addition to play the particular PGA Championship and get on the plane with regard to 12 hrs. I just may feel like We are ready to do that.

“I feel slightly asthma suffering so I possess tried to be careful delete word. I am 47 so possibly one of the old guys away here – it isn’t in that large bracket of individuals vulnerable to Covid-19, yet I am practically 50 therefore you do have to take a few precautions create your mind upwards. In the final, it has not already been a difficult selection for me.

“The US Open is still seven or eight weeks down the line so I will re-evaluate and make a decision then. I plan to play in Spain and Portugal, those two tournaments after the Belfry, and then there are a run of tournaments coming up in Europe after the US Open, so hopefully I can play in the US Open but right now, who knows?”