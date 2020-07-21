British Masters: Eddie Pepperell feels fit, lean and healthy and ready to impress Lee Westwood | Golf News





Eddie Pepperell is leaner and fitter after an ‘extreme’ diet

A fit and healthy Eddie Pepperell is set to stay focused and “show off” facing tournament-host Lee Westwood only at that week’s Betfred British Masters.

Pepperell has been working as hard at trimming his waistline as he has on his golfing technique during the European Tour shutdown, the Englishman spending four months eating just steak, liver and bone broth every day in a diet that he described as “extreme”.

Pepperell is wary of the necessity to focus harder without crowds

But the 29-year-old has felt medical benefits which he hopes will prevent the injury and infection issues that he endured on occasions a year ago, and he’s looking forward to his first competitive action since being disqualified from the Qatar Masters in March adhering to a scorecard infringement.

“I’m about 10 centimetres thinner around the waist apparently,” said the 2018 British Masters winner, who is longing for a better performance than on his last visit to Close House in 2017, when that he missed the halfway cut.

“I’m a bit late, 29 now, so I’m getting on a bit. I don’t know what prompted me to start. I’ve beefed up in the sense that I’ve eaten plenty of beef! I’ve taken the contrary route to Bryson DeChambeau, I think it’s going to pay off more for him than it will for me personally.

“I started it the week before Qatar, weirdly. It’s not the very best diet for mathematics but it’s best for the waistline. I wanted to improve my health somewhat as I had a few problems last year, if I’m being honest. I saw some photos, and the way I felt for a 28-, 29-year-old, I knew it wasn’t right.

“So I found this extreme diet, I tend to be quite extreme in that sense so I knew it would probably be the right thing for me to do. I’ve adapted it a bit now, but for four months all I ate was steak, liver and bone broth every day. I must say, my body felt amazing for it. I felt just great.”

Pepperell, who revealed his nutritionist girlfriend gave up veganism to join him on his steak, liver and broth diet, is also cautious with the difficulties of staying centered on the course with no spectators in attendance, a problem highlighted by Rory McIlroy the other day.

Pepperell isn’t sure what to are expectant of in his first competitive outing since March

“I think that’s where the commonalities between myself and Rory end,” that he added. “I enjoy playing in front of people, and I especially enjoy playing well in front of people. I think it will likely be a challenge, this is exactly why I need to have real focus on every shot.

“Whether that’s on the routine – and it probably will be in my own case – and just trying to get heavily immersed in most shot I hit. Also in between shots, trying perhaps not to discuss how different it is. Trying to limit any conversation on that with Mick (Doran, Pepperell’s caddie) will likely be wise.

“But it’s easy to say that sat here the day ahead of the tournament starts, a couple of bogeys in, and that might change. It is what it really is. I would probably put myself in the category that Rory puts himself in, in the sense he feeds somewhat off the crowd.

Tournament-host Lee Westwood plays the very first two rounds with Pepperell

“I’m almost being fully a bit of a show-off in that sense, in a great sense. But I’m having fun with Lee (Westwood) for the very first two rounds, so it’s a chance to flaunt in front of an excellent golfer.

“I have no idea what to expect, I believe I’ll play very well or pretty bad, and I don’t imagine there will be a whole lot in the middle. I’ve spent lots of time thinking and practising therefore i feel it’s going to go 1 of 2 ways, it does not really remain in the middle when I do that.

“I’m quietly confident, seeing lots of nice stuff, but it isn’t a place I love to be. I actually prefer to be worried the afternoon before, that tends to make me focus a bit more. I think, ironically, given the circumstances and playing with no crowds, it almost will make me doubly intent on focusing hard.

“I know I’m going to have to play well, but also stay immersed in some way in the golf. I think that will be important for me. I’m quietly hopeful but I don’t know what to expect too much.”