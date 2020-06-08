British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well

Image copyright

The well had handful of water in it for the man to drink





A British man who fell right into a well on the Indonesian island of Bali has been rescued after six days.

Jacob Roberts, 29, broke his leg after falling in to the 4m-deep well in Pecatu village while being chased by a dog, said AFP quoting local authorities.

The well was dry but his leg meant that he was struggling to get out. Witnesses say there clearly was a small amount of water in the well which likely kept him alive.

Mr Roberts’ cries for help were eventually heard by a local resident.

The resident have been looking for cattle feed close to the area, that has been in an isolated the main village, said news outlet the Bali Sun. He alerted the area authorities.

He must be lifted from the well by three men in protective suits





“He looked thin and injured,” South Kuta police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai said of Mr Roberts’ condition when that he was entirely on Saturday.

Local search and rescue chief Gede Darmada said Mr Roberts was lifted from the well in a stretcher by three men, based on the local search and rescue agency, Basarnas Bali.

Mr Roberts was lifted out on a stretcher…





and was removed from the village to a nearby hospital





In a statement on Instagram, Basarnas said that Mr Roberts was taken up to the BIMC Nusa Dua hospital.

Pecatu village, located in northern Bali, is near the popular tourist hotspot of Nusa Dua.

It wasn’t clear whether Mr Roberts was a resident or a tourist in Bali.

Bali has been on lockdown for months as a result of virus outbreak, though a few places have began warily re-opening.