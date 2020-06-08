British man rescued after six days trapped in a well in Bali

Roberts fractured his right leg when he fell into the 13-foot-deep well and was struggling to escape, despite the fact that the water was not deep, Maharta said.
He remained conscious and his calls for help were in the course of time heard by locals, who notified local authorities Saturday.
A rescue team was deployed the same day. Three rescuers climbed down a ladder to reach Roberts and used a stretcher to pull him to safety right before 2 p.m. local time, based on Maharta.
He was taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital, the BIMC Hospital Nusa Dua, where that he was in a stable condition.
In a statement, local search and rescue chief Gede Darmada appealed to locals to cover attention to their wells, also to consider using temporary covers to make certain their safety.
A spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office told CNN: “We are supporting a British man in Bali and are in contact with the local hospital.”
Bali is known for the lush beaches, historic temples and UNESCO-listed rice fields, but its popularity has additionally led to struggles with overtourism.
In January 2019, reports emerged that the island was considering a tourist tax to help handle the impact of more and more visitors.