British man, 40, dies after plunging 8ft down open manhole in the Costa del Sol 

A British man has died after plunging down an open manhole while visiting his parents on the Costa del Sol.

The alarm was raised after a local spotted the 40-year-old at the bottom of the eight foot hole.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, near to a roundabout at the top of a sprawling residential area called Calahonda by the AP-7 motorway, around 5pm on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead briefly after emergency responders reached the scene and firefighters pulled his body out.

The cause of death was a head wound he suffered during his fall.

Investigators have concluded the unnamed Briton suffered a tragic accident.

The dead man’s nationality was only made public today.

He had travelled to the area to go to his parents.

It was not straight away clear today if that he lived in Spain or had flown to the Costa del Sol from the UK after the end of lockdown for the family visit.

Police haven’t commented on local reports he had left his parents’ home in the early hours of Saturday morning and have been drinking before his accident.

The manhole that he fell down is on privately-owned land.